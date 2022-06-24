Nitty Gritty Dirt Band bringing 56 years of hits to NEBRASKAland Days

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - NEBRASKAland Days brings in big-name concerts to round off the excitement of a two-week event every summer in June. North Platte has seen a plethora of acts over the years, from Marty Robbins to Florida Georgia Line, and much more. This year, NEBRASKAland Day and the Viaero Summer Jam are presenting Tim McGraw and Miranda Lambert. Mcgraw is performing Friday and Lambert is performing Saturday. Tickets are still available in General Admission and some stadium areas by going to www.nebraskalanddays.com.

In addition to Tim McGraw and Miranda Lambert are the opening acts.

On Saturday, the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band is one of those acts, opening for Miranda Lambert. Lead singer and original band member Jeff Hanna says the band has been in North Platte before, adding “you don’t forget a name like North Platte.”

The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band is on year 56 of being a band, starting in 1966 and being famous for tunes like Mr. Bojangles, Hey Good Lookin’, and Fishing in the Dark. Hanna says, “we can’t leave a building without singing Fishing in the Dark.”

The band has a roughly 60-minute set planned for Saturday at NEBRASKAland Days. The will share many of their famous radio hits, some of their newer music (songs from their new album released in May, Dirt Does Dylan, and of course, “Fishing in the Dark.” News 2′s Melanie Standiford had the opportunity to visit with Hanna and welcome him again to North Platte. Hanna is excited to include NEBRASKAland Days in the run that kicks off their summer concerts. He says Nebraska fans are great.

The concert with Nitty Gritty Dirt Band gets underway at 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 25, at the Wild West Arena.

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band coming to NEBRASKAland Days, Saturday. They are opening for Miranda Lambert. (Jedd Fasano)

