Advertisement

Abortion Clinic in Bellevue sees increase of out of state patients

A local abortion clinic is preparing for a potential influx of patients
A local abortion clinic is preparing for a potential influx of patients
By Ashly Richardson
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - The phones have been ringing off the hook at Care Clinics for abortion and reproductive excellence in Bellevue since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade Friday.

“In the first 15 minutes we had over 30 something calls,” said Dr. Leroy Carhart.

Dr. Carhart says patients have been calling confused about what the ruling means for the immediate future.

He wants women to know they can still get an abortion.

“First, abortion is still legal and I emphasize still safe, legal, and, available in Nebraska and in most states in the United States. Our team will be here for every patient that has an appointment.”

Dr. Carhart says he’s already seeing patients from states where abortion is now illegal and setting up appointments here in Nebraska.

“We are already seeing Oklahoma and Texas patients. We’ve gone from seeing maybe 30 patients a week to 30 patients a day.”

Dr. Carhart says his clinic will continue to perform abortions as long as it is legal here.

He says he will not break the law if state lawmakers vote to make abortion illegal.

But he says he is making plans in case that does happen.

“I think we will find a way to help clients, and if it means moving, we will move. We will find the closest safe haven we can for patients,” said Dr. Carhart.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band coming to NEBRASKAland Days, Saturday. They are opening for Miranda...
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band bringing 56 years of hits to NEBRASKAland Days
Nebraska politicians react to Roe vs. Wade overturn
Ultrasound room at the Women's Resource Center
Nebraskans respond to SCOTUS ruling overturning Roe vs. Wade
Jared Gies brings home 3 gold medals from the U.S. Special Olympics
Jared Gies represents North Platte at he U.S. Special Olympics and brings home 3 gold medals
KNOP Base Map 6-24-2022
Cooling down this weekend as a dry pattern sets up

Latest News

Programs in Omaha and Kearney trying to address rural health care shortage. (Source: University...
Omaha, Kearney programs trying to fix rural health care shortage
Two people hug as they are reunited at Memorial High School after being evacuated from the...
Nebraska Hospital Association sheds light on violence in healthcare facilities
Great Plains Health marks milestone with a topping ceremony for the new primary care center...
Great Plains Health marks construction milestone for Primary Care Center
The CDC released a Health Alert Network Advisory on Thursday, April 21, describing a cluster of...
DHHS and local health departments investigate pediatric hepatitis cases of unknown origin
Emergency prescription refills
TRICARE authorizes temporary prescription refill waivers