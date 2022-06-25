Abortion Clinic in Bellevue sees increase of out of state patients

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - The phones have been ringing off the hook at Care Clinics for abortion and reproductive excellence in Bellevue since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade Friday.

“In the first 15 minutes we had over 30 something calls,” said Dr. Leroy Carhart.

Dr. Carhart says patients have been calling confused about what the ruling means for the immediate future.

He wants women to know they can still get an abortion.

“First, abortion is still legal and I emphasize still safe, legal, and, available in Nebraska and in most states in the United States. Our team will be here for every patient that has an appointment.”

Dr. Carhart says he’s already seeing patients from states where abortion is now illegal and setting up appointments here in Nebraska.

“We are already seeing Oklahoma and Texas patients. We’ve gone from seeing maybe 30 patients a week to 30 patients a day.”

Dr. Carhart says his clinic will continue to perform abortions as long as it is legal here.

He says he will not break the law if state lawmakers vote to make abortion illegal.

But he says he is making plans in case that does happen.

“I think we will find a way to help clients, and if it means moving, we will move. We will find the closest safe haven we can for patients,” said Dr. Carhart.

