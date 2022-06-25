Antwone Gonzales commits to NPCC

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Community College Knights have signed another player for the 2022-2023 basketball season. Antwone Gonzales, from Killeen, Texas will be heading to North Platte to continue his basketball career.

The 6′2 Shooting Guard got connected with NPCC when the Knight’s Assistant Coach, Kade Anderson, followed him on Twitter.

“He had actually told me that the coach from Dallas Baptist University had put it in their ear that I was a good player. So, Coach Erikson checked me out and then he called me and gave me a phone call and we’ve been in touch ever since,” explains Gonzales.

Gonzales attended Shoemaker High School and saw a lot of playing time during his four years. Playing on the Freshman and JV Teams his Freshman Year, then the Varsity Team for the rest of his time. Gonzales says he learned a lot during that time and is hoping to carry that knowledge with him to the court in college.

“Overall I feel like in my four years I learned a lot and gained a lot of experience. The last year I put everything I learned and then kinda sprinkled it and gave it to the young guys that were on my team,” says Gonzales.

In the classroom, Gonzales plans on majoring in Kinesiology, which he says will help him stay in touch with sports after his four years. On the basketball court, Gonzales plans to come in, work hard, and earn playing time right away.

“My style of play with the school, I feel like I can come in and fit in right away. And even if I have to adapt it’s not hard to change the play style you know I can adapt to anything. But, the way I play now I feel like it’ll be a perfect fit,” says Gonzales.

