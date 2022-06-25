Advertisement

Baby dies days after nearly drowning in bathtub; babysitter arrested, police say

Babysitter Cynthia Gaddy, 49, has been arrested in Arizona after emergency responders had to...
Babysitter Cynthia Gaddy, 49, has been arrested in Arizona after emergency responders had to rush a child to the hospital while under her care.(Arizona's Family)
By Dani Birzer and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
EL MIRAGE, Ariz. (Arizona’s Family/Gray News) - Police in Arizona say a baby who nearly drowned earlier this month in a bathtub has died and his babysitter was arrested.

Arizona’s Family initially reported that Cynthia Gaddy, 49, was charged with child neglect after a 1-year-old baby she was watching had to be rushed to the hospital in critical condition after nearly drowning in the bathtub on June 16.

The El Mirage Police Department said Gaddy reportedly told police she left two children alone in the bathtub with the water running to attend to a smelly diaper.

According to police, while Gabby was gone, she heard a timer go off in the kitchen for something she was baking. When she returned to the bathroom, she found the tub overflowing and the baby face down in the water.

Officers said the babysitter called 911 and first responders were able to revive the child. He was then taken to a hospital in critical condition.

El Mirage police updated the baby’s condition this week and said the boy died Friday night.

Authorities said their investigation continues and are working with the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office regarding the case with this week’s updates.

Copyright 2022 Arizona Family’s via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

