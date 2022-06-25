Advertisement

Crews respond to train derailment outside of Beatrice

A train derailment in central Gage County yielded responses from area law enforcement.
A train derailment in central Gage County yielded responses from area law enforcement.(News Channel Nebraska)
By News Channel Nebraska
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEATRICE, Neb. (NCN) - A train derailment in central Gage County yielded responses from area law enforcement.

Just before 1:00 PM members of the Gage County Sheriff’s Office, Gage County Emergency Management, and Gage County Highway Department all responded were notified about a train derailment in the Hoag area. The incident occurred near Southwest 75th and Hickory Road, behind the industrial area on 89th.

Just before 2:00 PM crews were working to remount the locomotive on to the tracks. No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band coming to NEBRASKAland Days, Saturday. They are opening for Miranda...
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band bringing 56 years of hits to NEBRASKAland Days
Nebraska politicians react to Roe vs. Wade overturn
Ultrasound room at the Women's Resource Center
Nebraskans respond to SCOTUS ruling overturning Roe vs. Wade
Jared Gies brings home 3 gold medals from the U.S. Special Olympics
Jared Gies represents North Platte at he U.S. Special Olympics and brings home 3 gold medals
KNOP Base Map 6-24-2022
Cooling down this weekend as a dry pattern sets up

Latest News

KNOP SATRAD
Mild and dry weekend
A local abortion clinic is preparing for a potential influx of patients
Abortion Clinic in Bellevue sees increase of out of state patients
The Maxwell Rural Fire & Rescue, Brady Rural, and North Platte Fire Department responded to a...
North Platte Fire Department responds to fire near Camp Maranatha
Nouri Nouili talks with teammates on the Nebraska sideline during a game against the...
Husker Offensive Lineman, Nouredin Nouili, ineligible for 2022 Football season