Crews respond to train derailment outside of Beatrice
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEATRICE, Neb. (NCN) - A train derailment in central Gage County yielded responses from area law enforcement.
Just before 1:00 PM members of the Gage County Sheriff’s Office, Gage County Emergency Management, and Gage County Highway Department all responded were notified about a train derailment in the Hoag area. The incident occurred near Southwest 75th and Hickory Road, behind the industrial area on 89th.
Just before 2:00 PM crews were working to remount the locomotive on to the tracks. No injuries were reported.
