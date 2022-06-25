Advertisement

Nebraskans respond to SCOTUS ruling overturning Roe vs. Wade

News 2 at Six
By Ian Mason
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The U.S. Supreme Court ruling on Roe vs. Wade has many ramifications for the people living in North Platte. Several Nebraskan politicians and groups responded to the ruling on Friday.

Nebraska State Senator Mike Jacobson was very honest about his opinion, saying the decision is positive for all states.

Senator Jacobson actively supports legislation restricting abortion in the state of Nebraska. While Bill 933 failed during the most recent legislative session, he believes changes will be seen now that the U.S. Supreme Court has made this historic decision. He blames the failure on Bill 933 on vague language that would punish doctors for unintentional side effects that could result in an accidental abortion.

The Women’s Resource Center in North Platte said they are very thankful for the ruling and believe it will save many lives, and their end goal is to end abortion.

On the other side of the political aisle, State Senator Megan Hunt said in part in a statement:

“Today, abortion is still legal in Nebraska. We have already defeated an abortion ban in Nebraska, and we will do it again. We will defeat any other attempt to ban abortion in this state because the majority of Nebraskans understand that banning abortion is as extreme as it is unnecessary.

We will not stand silently by while our rights are taken away. Together, we will fight for a better future, where all health care, including abortion, is accessible and where everyone is free to make decisions about our futures and our families whoever we are, wherever we live.”

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band coming to NEBRASKAland Days, Saturday. They are opening for Miranda...
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band bringing 56 years of hits to NEBRASKAland Days
Woman, child safe after being separated from group while tubing on Platte River
Juul accounts for nearly 50% of the U.S. e-cigarette market.
FDA orders all Juul electronic cigarettes removed from US market
The grant is part of the Nebraska Rural Project Act to provide matching funds to non-profit...
Chamber gets $30M economic development grant for Hershey Rail Park
Aaron Rathje (right) was killed in a collision with a train Tuesday, June 21, 2022. He is...
Seward County man killed in collision with train

Latest News

KNOP Base Map 6-24-2022
Severe storm chance tonight; staying warm
DEVCO rail park grant
DEVCO rail park grant approved
Nebraska politicians react to Roe vs. Wade overturn