Nebraskans respond to SCOTUS ruling overturning Roe vs. Wade

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The U.S. Supreme Court ruling on Roe vs. Wade has many ramifications for the people living in North Platte. Several Nebraskan politicians and groups responded to the ruling on Friday.

Nebraska State Senator Mike Jacobson was very honest about his opinion, saying the decision is positive for all states.

Senator Jacobson actively supports legislation restricting abortion in the state of Nebraska. While Bill 933 failed during the most recent legislative session, he believes changes will be seen now that the U.S. Supreme Court has made this historic decision. He blames the failure on Bill 933 on vague language that would punish doctors for unintentional side effects that could result in an accidental abortion.

The Women’s Resource Center in North Platte said they are very thankful for the ruling and believe it will save many lives, and their end goal is to end abortion.

On the other side of the political aisle, State Senator Megan Hunt said in part in a statement:

“Today, abortion is still legal in Nebraska. We have already defeated an abortion ban in Nebraska, and we will do it again. We will defeat any other attempt to ban abortion in this state because the majority of Nebraskans understand that banning abortion is as extreme as it is unnecessary.

We will not stand silently by while our rights are taken away. Together, we will fight for a better future, where all health care, including abortion, is accessible and where everyone is free to make decisions about our futures and our families whoever we are, wherever we live.”

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.