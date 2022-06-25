Advertisement

Plainsmen defeat Casper Horseheads 8-4

The Plainsmen defeated the Casper Horseheads on Friday at Bill Wood Field.
By Jon Allen
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The North Platte Plainsmen defeated the Casper Horseheads in a Friday match-up at Bill Wood Field by a score of 8-4. A strong performance in the first three innings powered the Plainsmen to the victory in the first of a three game series against the Horseheads.

The Plainsmen took advantage of five errors from Casper to take a 7-0 lead after three innings. Casper attempted their comeback with a three run seventh to cut the deficit to three, but the Plainsmen added an insurance run in the eighth and was able to hold on to take the victory 8-4.

The victory moves the Plainsmen to 14-10 on the season with just four games left in the first half of the season, only a half game behind the division leading Hastings Sodbusters. The team in first place of each division at the end of the first half will be locked into the first round of the playoffs come August.

The two sides will meet twice more this weekend with games at Bill Wood Field on Saturday and Sunday at 3 p.m. each day.

