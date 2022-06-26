Advertisement

Plainsmen VS Horseheads Game 2

Conor Higgs walk it off against the Horseheads
Conor Higgs walk it off against the Horseheads
By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Game 2 of a three-game series between the Plainsmen and the Horseheads out of Casper got underway around 3 on Saturday. It was a beautiful day for baseball and there were plenty in attendance to watch some good baseball. It was an extremely competitive game with both teams exchanging blows early to find the game tied up at 3.

In the 8th inning, things shifted to the Horseheads favor as Brayden Morrow smacked a ball deep into right field which drove in 2 runs to give the Horseheads a 5-3 lead. That excitement was short lived though, as the Plainsmen marched back with a clutch hit from Conor Higgs who slides a ball past the third basemen, which was good enough to tie the game at 5.

The game became a stalemate as both teams failed to score in the 9th inning, so we had some free baseball. In the bottom of the 10th inning, with a runner on third, it was Conor Higgs again hitting a ball just far enough to center field to get the sac fly and the RBI and the Plainsmen took the victory in walk-off fashion 6-5.

