DoorDash employee caught on cam urinating outside customer's home

A DoorDash driver was fired after he was seen in security video urinating in a customer's...
A DoorDash driver was fired after he was seen in security video urinating in a customer's driveway, according to the company.(WXIX)
By Mary LeBus and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 11:52 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WALTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A Kentucky woman says a DoorDash employee urinated in her driveway after dropping off an order Sunday morning.

A DoorDash spokesperson confirmed the man is an employee and says he has been terminated.

Rory Fine, of Walton, told WXIX she ordered medical supplies for her sick 3-year-old son through the popular delivery service.

DoorDash driver urinates in customer's driveway

After the driver dropped off Fine’s order around 11:30 a.m., security footage shows him driving up the driveway with the driver door open, getting out of his car and then urinating facing the direction of his car.

“Obviously, I threw out the entire order and had DoorDash refund everything they could,” Fine said. “But this just highlights the complete lack of accountability people have lately with doing side jobs like DoorDash.”

Fine did not file a police report, but she did contact the delivery company for a customer complaint.

“[T]his is unbelievably unprofessional, let alone completely disgusting,” Fine added. “I’m an area director for a local company myself and would immediately terminate someone for behaving such way in full view of any customer.”

In response to the incident, DoorDash had their 24/7 Trust and Safety team investigate in order to take appropriate action.

“This behavior is entirely unacceptable and has no place on our platform,” the DoorDash spokesperson said in a statement early Sunday evening. “We take the safety of our community extremely seriously.”

According to the statement, the “Dasher” was deactivated from DoorDash and the company has reached out to Fine.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

