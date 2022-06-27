Advertisement

Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong says he’s moving to the UK following Roe v. Wade decision

Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong said he plans on moving to the U.K. following the U.S....
Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong said he plans on moving to the U.K. following the U.S. Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The man who wrote the ballad “Good Riddance” may be saying exactly that to the United States.

Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong announced he plans to renounce his U.S. citizenship in the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

On Friday, during a Green Day show at London Stadium, Armstrong told the audience that he will be moving to the United Kingdom.

Time will tell if he actually makes a permanent trek across the Atlantic.

Armstrong joins a long list of musicians who have publicly blasted the Supreme Court’s decision, including Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo and Kendrick Lamar.

Some Americans fear they could lose more rights. (CNN, POOL, MICHELLE UGENTI-RITA, JAMES CROXTON, DOUBLE SIDED MEDIA, BEN VON KLEMPERER, GUTTMACHER INSTITUTE)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Maxwell Rural Fire & Rescue, Brady Rural, and North Platte Fire Department responded to a...
North Platte Fire Department responds to fire near Camp Maranatha
A body is removed from a nightclub in East London, South Africa, Sunday June 26, 2022. South...
21 dead in South African nightclub; cause not yet known
The 3-year-old victim was identified by his grandmother as Chase Allen. It isn’t clear how or...
Decaying body of boy, 3, found in freezer; mother arrested
A local mom and TikTok influencer -- is pleading for answers after he son was shot and killed...
TikTok star in Alabama grieving after son killed night before his birthday
Nouri Nouili talks with teammates on the Nebraska sideline during a game against the...
Husker Offensive Lineman, Nouredin Nouili, ineligible for 2022 Football season

Latest News

The House Jan. 6 panel calls a surprise hearing Tuesday to present new evidence, but provides...
House Jan. 6 panel calls surprise hearing Tuesday
FILE - A Ukrainian soldier holds radios during heavy fighting on the front line in...
Officials: At least 10 dead after Russian missile strike hits crowded shopping mall
A woman who identified herself as Jada chants into a bullhorn outside the California Capitol...
Supreme Court’s abortion ruling sets off new court fights
In this Wednesday, June 22, 2022, image provided by Caladan Oceanic, the pilot house section of...
Explorers find WWII Navy destroyer, deepest wreck discovered
The U.S. Supreme Court, Monday, June 13, 2022, in Washington.
Supreme Court rules for inmates seeking reduced prison terms