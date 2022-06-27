Advertisement

Just keep your returns: Stores weigh paying you not to bring back unwanted items

With the cost of storage rising, many stores are figuring out it’s cheaper to give customers...
With the cost of storage rising, many stores are figuring out it’s cheaper to give customers their refunds and let them keep the merchandise.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The supply chain crisis has retailers considering the unthinkable: Instead of returning your unwanted items, just keep them.

Some of the biggest retail chains have reported in their latest earnings calls that they have too much inventory.

With the cost of storage rising, many stores are figuring out it’s cheaper to give customers their refunds and let them keep the merchandise.

It’s a trend that started with Amazon several years ago.

Walmart and Lowe’s refused to comment on the new return strategy, but several big box retailers are known to be practicing it.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Maxwell Rural Fire & Rescue, Brady Rural, and North Platte Fire Department responded to a...
North Platte Fire Department responds to fire near Camp Maranatha
A body is removed from a nightclub in East London, South Africa, Sunday June 26, 2022. South...
21 dead in South African nightclub; cause not yet known
The 3-year-old victim was identified by his grandmother as Chase Allen. It isn’t clear how or...
Decaying body of boy, 3, found in freezer; mother arrested
A local mom and TikTok influencer -- is pleading for answers after he son was shot and killed...
TikTok star in Alabama grieving after son killed night before his birthday
Nouri Nouili talks with teammates on the Nebraska sideline during a game against the...
Husker Offensive Lineman, Nouredin Nouili, ineligible for 2022 Football season

Latest News

President Joe Biden and the rest of the G-7 world leaders are meeting in Germany to talk about...
G-7 leaders confer with Zelenskyy, prep new aid for Ukraine
Alicia A. Monahan was an 11-year veteran of Chesterfield County Fire and EMS.
Firefighter dies while teaching water rescue course in North Carolina
Queen Elizabeth II waves to the crowd during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant outside Buckingham...
Queen Elizabeth II travels to Scotland for week of events
A video shows a man pointing gun at driver in a Miami-Dade encounter described as road rage.
Caught on video: Driver parks vehicle in street, pulls gun on other driver