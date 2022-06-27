Tominaga named to Japan National Team

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One year after playing in the Tokyo Olympics in 3x3 basketball, Nebraska rising junior Keisei Tominaga will make senior national team debut next week, as Japan travels to Australia for a pair of FIBA World Cup Asian qualifying games.

Tominaga, a 6-2, 178-pound guard, will head to Melbourne for a pair of qualifying matchups against China (June 30, 3:30 a.m. CT) and Australia (July 1, 4:30 a.m. CT). It could be the first of two national team events that Tominaga could play in the next month, as Japan also competes in the FIBA Asia Cup which begins on July 13 in Jakarta, Indonesia. Tominaga has been with the Japanese National team camp since late May preparing for Japan’s two summer tournaments.

Last season at Nebraska, Tominaga played in 30 games, including 11 starts in his first season as a Husker. He averaged 5.7 points per game and ranked third on the team with 36 3-pointers while committed just 10 turnovers in nearly 500 minutes of work. Tominaga recorded seven double-figure games, including a season-high 23 points against South Dakota. In that game, he hit 8-of-11 shots from the field, including 5-of-6 from 3-point range.

Tominaga has been in the Japanese national team system since 2017, playing for the U-16 and U18 teams and was selected for the B National team in 2020. In his last indoor appearance, he played for the Japan U-18 team averaging 19.3 points per game at the 2018 U18 Asian Championship.

Last summer, he represented his native Japan in 3x3 basketball in the Olympics, helping the team reach the medal round. The youngest player in the tournament, Tominaga finished third in scoring (6.9 ppg), fourth in 1-point shooting (74 percent) and seventh in 3-point shooting (36 percent).

