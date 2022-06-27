Advertisement

Warm to hot conditions with mostly sunny skies Monday; Hotter conditions Tuesday and Wednesday

By Andre Brooks
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb.(KNEP)- After a fall-like conditions this past weekend, temperatures will be on the rebound Monday, and especially on Tuesday and Wednesday with even hotter conditions.

During the morning Monday, temperatures were in the 40s and 50s with values recently increasing around the 60s with wind speeds relatievely breezy with those values around 5 to 15 mph and dew points relaitvely comfortable. The reason why is because we are in the center of a strong area of high pressure and this area of high pressure will be the main influence in our forecast for the next 3 days.

Sunny to mostly sunny conditions to start the day Monday
Sunny to mostly sunny conditions to start the day Monday(Andre Brooks)

During the day Monday, temperatures will be climbing into the upper 80s to low 90s with mostly sunny conditions and the winds will be relatively breezy to speeds around 10 to 20 mph. Overnight Monday, temperatures will be dropping into the 50s with clear conditions remaining and the winds will die down around calm conditions.

Warm to hot conditions are on tap Monday
Warm to hot conditions are on tap Monday(Andre Brooks)

During the day Tuesday and Wendesday, temperatures will be increasing well into the 90s with dry conditions remaining for Tuesday and 100s for Wednesday with sunny conditions. During the day Thursday into Saturday, a storm system will be moving through and this will cause shower and thunderstorm chances to increase. No severe weather is expected at this time, but will continue to keep you posted. Highs durign this period will drop to near more average temperatures for this time of year.

Heating trend through Wednesday with thunderstorms starting Thursday
Heating trend through Wednesday with thunderstorms starting Thursday(Andre Brooks)

