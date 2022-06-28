Economic development projects aim to decrease taxes

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Lincoln County Commissioners are working to create an inland port authority to increase revenue streams and expand economic opportunities throughout the county and surrounding areas.

Last week, the North Platte Area Chamber and Development Corporation was awarded $30 million in state matching funds to create an industrial rail park. One of the rail park’s uses is to house the proposed inland port authority. As of June 27, the total potential financial responsibility for the industrial rail park and inland port authority is around $37.5 million.

“I know that are a lot of questions when we discuss economic development projects,” said Chris Bruns, Lincoln County Commissioner Chairman. “This project is amazing, and it will be beneficial economically for the future of Lincoln County.”

The county and the chamber are working together on these economic development plans and see the chances for regional, national and international trade in the agricultural industry.

“This will tremendously impact the businesses here locally,” said Bruns. “The Rail Park and creation of the inland port will provide a positive economic impact of Lincoln County $2 billion and a thousand new anchor jobs with a median salary of $65.000.”

As outlined in Resolution 2022-12, the Lincoln County Commissioners believe that the Lincoln County site is one of the most, unique municipalities in the region because the proposed site has direct rail access to the Union Pacific Rail Road. This access would allow faster and cheaper freight transportation for businesses in the West Central Nebraska region.

If Lincoln County is selected as one of the five inland port authorities, it will grow the county’s tax base and provide long-term benefits to the taxpayers.

“With the economic growth of Lincoln County from these projects, we do hope to decrease our property tax asking,” said Bruns. “The goals are growing Lincoln County’s population and allowing for thriving communities throughout the county going forward.”

