Former Congressman Fortenberry sentenced to probation, community service

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Former Congressman Jeff Fortenberry will not go to prison for lying to the FBI about illegal campaign contributions.

Fortenberry was sentenced to two years of probation, 320 hours of community service and a fine of $25,000 in a federal courtroom in Los Angeles Tuesday.

Fortenberry was convicted of three counts of lying to the FBI in the course of an investigation into $30,000 in foreign national and conduit donations made to his campaign during a 2016 fundraiser.

