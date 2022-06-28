Advertisement

Former Congressman Fortenberry sentenced to probation, community service

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Former Congressman Jeff Fortenberry will not go to prison for lying to the FBI about illegal campaign contributions.

Fortenberry was sentenced to two years of probation, 320 hours of community service and a fine of $25,000 in a federal courtroom in Los Angeles Tuesday.

Fortenberry was convicted of three counts of lying to the FBI in the course of an investigation into $30,000 in foreign national and conduit donations made to his campaign during a 2016 fundraiser.

Check back for more updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and Douglas County Health Department have...
First case of monkeypox identified in Nebraska
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
50 migrants die after trailer abandoned in Texas heat
An Amtrak train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago derailed in Missouri after colliding with...
3 killed, dozens hurt in Amtrak train crash in Missouri
FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court building is shown, May 4, 2022 in Washington.
Supreme Court sides with coach who sought to pray after game
A recall was made for burn or fire risk from 1.4 million Schneider Electric model Square D QO...
1.4 million breaker boxes recalled for burn and fire hazards

Latest News

Jeff Fortenberry speaks to reporters outside a Los Angeles courtroom following his sentencing...
Former Congressman Jeff Fortenberry reacts to sentencing
Grand Island Beef Heist
Grand Island police working huge meat theft case
Fire concerns on the increase for our Wednesday
Hot and dry conditions Tuesday; Fire Weather Watch in effect Wednesday
Nebraska veteran falsely declared dead by IRS goes through red tape nightmare