Grand Island City Council to take up special liquor license request for State Fair

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - You could see more people walking around with alcohol at the Nebraska State Fair if a special liquor license gets approved.

The Nebraska State Board of Agriculture submitted a request for a Special Designated Liquor Licenses for the State Fair, which runs from Aug. 25 to Sept. 5.

They are requesting a “walk around” liquor license which allows alcohol consumption throughout the grounds of the State Fair unlike in past years where alcohol was restricted to certain areas.

After review and concerns from the police department, building department, fire department, and the health department, it was recommended by Administration to bring this request before the Grand Island City Council for their approval,

City Administrator Jerry Janulewicz said in a council memo that administration is bringing this request to city council after review and concerns from multiple departments including police and fire.

Council has four options concerning this issue:

1. Move to approve

2. Refer the issue to a Committee

3. Postpone the issue to future date

4. Take no action on the issue

The city council meeting is set for Tuesday at 7 p.m.

