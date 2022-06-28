Advertisement

Grand Island City Council to take up special liquor license request for State Fair

(Hailey Mach, KSNB)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - You could see more people walking around with alcohol at the Nebraska State Fair if a special liquor license gets approved.

The Nebraska State Board of Agriculture submitted a request for a Special Designated Liquor Licenses for the State Fair, which runs from Aug. 25 to Sept. 5.

They are requesting a “walk around” liquor license which allows alcohol consumption throughout the grounds of the State Fair unlike in past years where alcohol was restricted to certain areas.

After review and concerns from the police department, building department, fire department, and the health department, it was recommended by Administration to bring this request before the Grand Island City Council for their approval,

City Administrator Jerry Janulewicz said in a council memo that administration is bringing this request to city council after review and concerns from multiple departments including police and fire.

Council has four options concerning this issue:

1. Move to approve

2. Refer the issue to a Committee

3. Postpone the issue to future date

4. Take no action on the issue

The city council meeting is set for Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and Douglas County Health Department have...
First case of monkeypox identified in Nebraska
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
51 migrants die after trailer abandoned in San Antonio heat
An Amtrak train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago derailed in Missouri after colliding with...
3 killed, dozens hurt in Amtrak train crash in Missouri
Jeff Fortenberry speaks to reporters outside a Los Angeles courtroom following his sentencing...
Former Congressman Fortenberry avoids prison time for lying to the FBI
Nebraska veteran falsely declared dead by IRS goes through red tape nightmare

Latest News

Jeff Fortenberry speaks to reporters outside a Los Angeles courtroom following his sentencing...
Former Congressman Fortenberry avoids prison time for lying to the FBI
Watching Your Wallet: Smart saving during inflation
Saving strategies change as inflation continues climb
The NEworks.nebraska.gov website is currently unavailable as the result of a national outage...
NEworks unavailable due to GSI cyberattack
Jeff Fortenberry speaks to reporters outside a Los Angeles courtroom following his sentencing...
‘He turned a blind eye and deaf ear’: Judge rules no prison time for former congressman convicted of lying to the FBI