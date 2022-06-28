Advertisement

Hot and dry conditions Tuesday; Fire Weather Watch in effect Wednesday

A recurring recording of News 2 Today from 5-7 a.m. Monday - Friday.
By Andre Brooks
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a warm and sunny Monday, conditions will be a lot warmer for Tuesday with parched conditions continuing and with fire concerns increasing for Wednesday.

During the morning Tuesday, temperatures were in the 50s and 60s with some areas in the Panhandle going low as in 40s and the conditions were on the sunny to mostly sunny side with winds relatively light to around 5 to 15 mph and the dew points still on the slightly dry side with indicies in the 40s. This is all caused by the area of high pressure that is continuing to plague the area and this will continue to be the case Tuesday into Wednesday.

Mild but dry conditions starting the day off Tuesday
Mild but dry conditions starting the day off Tuesday(Andre Brooks)

During the day Tuesday, the temperatures will be rapidly climbing into the mid to upper 90s with nice conditions and the winds will be still be on the light side with wind speeds out of the south and east with values around 5 to 10 mph. Overnight Tuesday, temperatures will be dropping down into the 60s with mostly clear conditions and winds will remain on the calm side overnight. This will not last long for the viewing area.

Nice, but hot conditions encompassing the area Tuesday
Nice, but hot conditions encompassing the area Tuesday(Andre Brooks)

As our area of high pressure continues to march towards the south and east, we will have an area of low pressure starting to develop in the Rocky Mountains and this will draw in dry air into the region, along with higher winds with speeds around 20 to 30 mph and hot temperatures, this poses the threat for fire conditions for Wednesday with a Fire Weather Watch is in effect from 12 p.m. CDT until 9 p.m. CDT. People need to take the proper fire and heat precuations Wednesday as highs will be apporaching the 100s.

Fire concerns on the increase for our Wednesday
Fire concerns on the increase for our Wednesday(Andre Brooks)

As this area of low presusre continues to develop to our southwest and moves north east, this will provide the area with some showers and thunderstorms for the viewing area Thursday into Saturday as we have a semi-active pattern during this time. No severe weather is anticpated at this time, but we will keep you posted just in case things change.

