North Platte City Council hosts work session to discuss Rec Center project

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte City Council got an overview of the plan to renovate and expand the Rec Center.

The council heard first-hand from YMCA officials in Scottsbluff to discuss management and operation agreements during a work session Tuesday.

The total cost of the project, including the Recreation Center renovation and expansion, skate park relocation and enhancement and Cody Pool revitalization, is approximately $52 million, plus an additional $10 million fundraising goal to create a maintenance reserve and affordability fund.

It includes additional tennis and basketball courts for volleyball and pickleball tournaments. It also includes an indoor track, expanded cardio and weight rooms, as well as two swimming pools. One of the pools will be a competitive pool that will be used for swimming competitions.

The North Platte Area Wellness and Recreation Alliance plans to bring forward a half-cent sales tax proposal to the city council to help fund the project. If the council approves the plan next month, voters will be asked to vote on the initiative during the November election.

The Alliance will also organize fundraisers and apply for grant funds to supplement the sales tax request. The sales tax would go into effect and begin collections in mid-2023 and would sunset once the construction bond is paid off.

Groundbreaking is scheduled for next fall if voters approve the project.

The Rec Center was built in 1976 and has served as a community hub for physical fitness as well as for social opportunities for a wide variety of ages and backgrounds. The nearly 50-year-old recreation center has had regular maintenance to keep the facility operational; however, the building has not undergone any significant improvements during the past 46 years. The infrastructure is aging and requires more and more maintenance expenditures, with necessary infrastructure replacement looming in the near future.

Memberships fees will be comparable to the Rec Center’s.

Frequently asked questions about the project can be found on the city’s website starting on Friday.

