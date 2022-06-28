Advertisement

NSP makes arrest for child enticement in Grand Island

Hector Tercero, 22, from Roca, was arrested following an investigation into child enticement.
By KSNB Local4
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (Press Release) -Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a Roca man following an investigation into child enticement.

On Monday, investigators arrested Hector Tercero, 22, of Roca. Tercero had used social media to arrange a meeting for a sexual encounter with what he believed was a 14-year-old girl. He had actually contacted an NSP investigator posing as the girl.

Tercero was arrested without incident when he showed up for the meeting Monday in Grand Island. He was lodged in Hall County Corrections for child enticement.

