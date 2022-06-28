Advertisement

Plainsmen VS Pioneers GM1

Hits a big triple to give the plainsmen a 2-1 lead
Hits a big triple to give the plainsmen a 2-1 lead
By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Tonight, the Plainsmen took on the pioneers in the battle for the top spot of the division. With the 6:45 first pitch, it was a relatively cool and enjoyable game to watch. With both teams coming in with their own respective winning streaks, this game had a lot of hype behind it.

Starting off in the 3rd inning, the Pioneers struck first with Jace Jeremiah smacking a ball to left field to bring in the first run of the game to make it 1-0. In the bottom of the 4th inning, the Plainsmen struck back as Connor Higgs drove a ball down the right field line as he hustled and buslted all the way to third for a triple and drove in 2 to give the Plainsmen a 2-1 lead.

In the top of the 8th inning, Declan Wiesner hit a ball hard to the short stop but he fumbled it which allowed the Pioneers to tie it up at 2. in the bottom of the 8th, though Oskar Stark hit a blooper to left field which drove in 1 and almost drove in another but jaylan Ruffin was called out at home. The 1 run was still good enough to give the Plainsmen the lead and they hold on tight to win their 4th win in a row and they now sit atop of the division.

