Cozad Reds host Holdrege

COZAD, Neb. (KNOP) - It was a perfect day for baseball at Muny Park, as Cozad hosted Holdrege tonight in a Juniors Legion league battle. From the get go it was Holdrege showing complete authority from gate to wire.

Rafe Hill showed up on the Hill in the first inning with back to back strikeouts to start the game off right for Holdrege.

From that point on, it was strictly offense for Holdrege as they scored two runs off the bat of Trey Weaver, who hit a ball deep to left field for a triple. In the next inning, Holdrege scored 5 runs on 2 hits to make it 10-0.

Cozad was able to salvage a run late in the game but it wasn’t nearly enough as the final score was 10-1 with Holdrege being victorious.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.