Fireworks now on sale in North Platte

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - As firework stands go up across the state, celebrating the Fourth of July is going to cost you more this year.

Firework stands were officially able to start selling their inventory as of noon Tuesday.

Monroe Fireworks has been in business for 20 years. They are one of 18 vendors is selling fireworks this year.

Dave Monroe is the owner and said the past two years have been the most challenging due to the pandemic with supply chain issues and now record gas prices.

“There is very little that will detour that to a great extent,” said Monroe. “However, there have been hardships all through history that probably could have been capable of doing it, but families bond together and they gather together and friendships stick and they just like to celebrate.”

Although the price of fireworks are up 35 percent, it’s estimated Americans will spend about $2.3 billion on fireworks this year.

With fireworks now on sale, CHI Health is sending out a reminder about protecting your vision ahead of the holiday.

In 2020, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said fireworks were involved in more than 15,000 injuries treated in emergency rooms and 15% of those injuries involved the person’s eyes.

Optometrists recommend wearing eye-wear to protect the eyes when using fireworks.

However, it’s not just your vision you have to be on the lookout for, but also the dry conditions.

In fact, a fire danger is in effect across the state as temperatures and winds pick up this week, which could easily ignite a fire.

“People just really need to be careful right now,” said North Platte Fire Marshal Mike McConnell. “If they are going to be shooting off fireworks and can wet down the area beforehand and have a charged garden hose after they shoot the fireworks. Make sure the fireworks are completely wet down so they are not hot before they start putting them into the trash can because it never fails. Usually, every year we have two or three trash cans that get burned up.”

Some surrounding communities have banned the use of fireworks this year. In Lincoln County, a burn ban is in effect until further notice.

