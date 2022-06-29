Hot with Red Flag Warnings in effect Wednesday; Cooldown with rain Thursday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a hot and dry Tuesday, we will be dealing with even hotter conditions Wednesday with fire concerns as well. A cooldown is coming though on Thursday with some rain and thunderstorms as well.

During the morning Wednesday, it was a mild start with 50s to 70s with sunny to partly cloudy conditions and the winds were on the breezy side with speeds around 5 to 15 mph and the dew points were on the dry side. The reasoning why we are seeing this is because we are dealing with an area of low pressure to our south and west and area of high pressure to our south and east is allowing for those warm, but dry conditions here across the viewing area and these systems will pose a key role in the forecast Wednesday.

Calm conditions to start the day Wednesday (Andre Brooks)

With preascendant dry conditions, strong winds around 20 to 30 mph and hot conditions, this leads the increase to fire dangers throughout the area Wednesday. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for the majority of the viewing area from 12 p.m. CDT Wednesday until 9 p.m. CDT Wednesday. People are not encourage to burn outdoors, dispose of flammable objects propertly, and put out any small fires near their neck of the woods and/or call 911. The viewing area will also be experiencing some scorching temperatures with highs in the upper 90s to mid 100s with mostly sunny conditions for Greater Nebraska and partly cloudy skies with scattered shwoers and thunderstorms in the Panhandle. Overnight Wednesday, the cold front will be moving through the viewing area and low temperatures will be dropping the 50s to 60s with partly cloudy conditions with some thunderstorms still possible across the Panhandle.

Red Flag Warnings in effect for the majoirty of the viewing area (Andre Brooks)

During the days Thursday into Saturday and Sunday for some, a semi-active pattern will develop and this will allow for daily showers and thunderstorm chances with temperatures cooling down into the upper 80s to low 90s with winds from the northeast about 5 to 15 mph and the amount of rainfall tha we are expecting during this time period is between .25 to .50 inches of rain with locally higher amounts. No severe weather is anticpated with this event, but will keep you posted just in case the weather pattern changes in fluncuations.

Some rainfall anticipated for the viewing area Thursday into the beginning portions of the weekend (Andre Brooks)

During the Fourth of July, temperatures will be increasing into the upper 90s and with drier conditions and into the beginning portions of next week, the temperatures will increase into the 100s with sunny conditions remaining.

