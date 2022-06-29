Mike Flood wins special election for Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska state Sen. Mike Flood has won a special election to replace former U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, a fellow Republican who was sentenced to two years of probation earlier in the day for a conviction on charges that he lied to federal agents.

Flood narrowly beat Democratic state Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks in the state’s Republican-leaning 1st District, which includes Lincoln and dozens of smaller towns in eastern Nebraska. Every county with the exception of Lancaster favored Flood.

Flood gave his victory speech in his hometown of Norfolk. Watch the speech in the video player above.

Flood, a former speaker of the Nebraska Legislature, will serve the rest of what would have been Fortenberry’s ninth term.

Flood and Pansing Brooks will have a rematch in the general election in November.

SPECIAL ELECTION RESULTS

