Advertisement

Supreme Court Justice Breyer to retire Thursday

FILE - Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer has handed in his notice.
FILE - Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer has handed in his notice.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer will officially retire Thursday.

In a letter to President Joe Biden, Breyer wrote that he would retire at noon, after the Supreme Court issues its last opinions for the current term.

“It has been my great honor to participate as a judge in the effort to maintain our Constitution and the Rule of Law,” Breyer wrote.

Breyer, a nominee of then-President Bill Clinton, has served on the court since 1994.

Breyer will be replaced by Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, who was nominated by Biden and confirmed by the Senate after Breyer announced in January that he’d retire at the end of the term.

“You have nominated and the United States Senate has confirmed the Honorable Ketanji Brown Jackson to succeed me in the office, and I understand that she is prepared to take the prescribed oaths to begin her service as the 116th member of this Court,” Breyer wrote.

States are jockeying to solidify their abortion policies after the Supreme Court put the issue in their hands.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike Flood
Mike Flood wins special election for Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District
Police believe the father discovered his 18-month-old son dead after he had been left in his...
Police: Child dies after being left in hot car; father kills self
Nebraska veteran falsely declared dead by IRS goes through red tape nightmare
The Merrick County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a one-vehicle rollover crash on Highway 14...
One dead after rollover crash on Highway 14
Jeff Fortenberry speaks to reporters outside a Los Angeles courtroom following his sentencing...
Former Congressman Fortenberry avoids prison time for lying to the FBI

Latest News

FILE - Iran's top nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani listens to Russian Foreign Minister...
Envoy: Iran-US nuclear talks in Qatar end without ‘progress’
FILE - A woman pays her respects to the victims of the Islamic State terrorist attacks, outside...
Lone surviving attacker in Paris massacre guilty of murder
R. Kelly has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.
R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in sex trafficking case
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
Texas official: 2 more migrants from trailer tragedy die, raising death count to 53
President Joe Biden said the U.S. is establishing a permanent headquarters in Poland, sending...
US to boost military presence in Europe for Russia threat