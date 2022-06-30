Advertisement

Great Plains Health Brain & Spine serving patients in newly remodeled clinic

Great Plains Health Brain and Spine Clinic held an open house to allow the community to tour...
Great Plains Health Brain and Spine Clinic held an open house to allow the community to tour the new facility.(Beatriz Reyna)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Jun. 30, 2022
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Great Plains Health Brain and Spine Clinic held an open house Thursday to allow the community to tour the new facility.

The clinic was previously located across the street and is now located on the east end of the hospital. The 3,200 square foot facility features six exam rooms and allows for better patient flow.

“It was important for them to have the ability to draw people from all over the country, which we actually are already doing, so we now have the facility that can accommodate larger amounts of people and it’s the kind of facility you would see if you were in Denver or Omaha, or anywhere else in the country,” said consultant Lisa Warren.”

“I can be over here or have an emergency in the hospital so I am just steps away from the patients, so it’s extremely efficient and we are really grateful,” said neurosurgeon Dr. Lee Warren.

So far, 500 patients have been served since the opening of the clinic six weeks ago.

