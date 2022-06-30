How to avoid firework related injuries

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Fourth of July weekend is around the corner and for many of us, it means getting fireworks for fun. Fire officials are warning the public about the dangers associated with setting off fireworks to celebrate the holiday.

The North Platte Fire Department said there were 11 firework-related injuries in 2021 compared to three in 2020. These injuries were primarily caused to the hands, fingers, face and even the eye.

“One of my patients was a Roman candle patient,” said Matthew Graves, a paramedic with the North Platte Fire Department. “It got in their shirt and burned them. Another was when I was on another fire department we had a artillery shell blow up over us and one of the guys had to go down in his bunker coat.”

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, fireworks-related injuries increased about 25 percent between 2006 and 2021.

“It’s really common sense right?,” Great Plains Health Dr. Jim Smith said. “Have one person doing it, water available, don’t lean over them, and don’t pick them up if they don’t work. Always have some place to put your sparklers for little kids who want to throw them on the ground or wave them around which is a huge eye problem. The extreme would be to wear eye goggles if you’re that person lighting off fireworks because we see lots of burns, cornea burns and abrasions and stuff this time of year.”

Nationwide in 2021, there were nine deaths and approximately 11,000 people who reached out to emergency services to be treated for injuries.

