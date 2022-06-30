Lat Mayen signs with National Basketball League team

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Former Husker, Lat Mayen, has signed a two-year deal Down Under with the Cairns Taipans.

The Taipans are in the NBL and located in Queensland Australia. Mayen spent his junior and senior year with the Huskers. After his departure from the program, Mayen signed a two-year deal with a second year option with the Taipans. Previously, Mayen played for the Cairns Marlins averaging 17.8 points a game. Mayen is originally from Adelaide Australia.

