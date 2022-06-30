Nationals Juniors take on Kearney

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The North Platte Nationals Juniors fell to the Kearney Juniors Wednesday at Bill Wood Field in the first of a Juniors-Seniors doubleheader by a score of 11-1. Kearney used a consistent performance from the start to take control of the game early and force a run rule ending in the fifth inning.

A two run first inning set the visitors off and running, the Nationals were unable to produce their offense to keep up, not scoring their lone run until the fifth inning. Kearney scored in four of the five innings including a combined eight runs in the fourth and fifth.

The Nationals Juniors are back in action Thursday as they travel to take on Columbus.

