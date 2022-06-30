Nationals Seniors host Kearney Wednesday night

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Nationals Seniors defeated Kearney Wednesday night at Bill Wood Field as part of a Juniors-Seniors doubleheader by a score of 4-3. The Nationals scored one in the first inning and kept the lead through three innings despite only one hit.

Kearney got on the board for the first time in the fourth inning tying the game at one. Three early errors allowed the Nationals to get on base and put pressure on Kearney early on. The Nationals were able to power through late in the game to take the victory 4-3.

The Nationals are back in action on Thursday as they host Columbus.

