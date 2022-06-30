Advertisement

Plainsmen finish first half of Inaugural Season tied for first

North Platte Plainsmen
News 2 at Ten
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - As the first half of the North Platte Plainsmen’s Inaugural Season comes to a close, they find themselves tied for first place in the Nebraskaland Division of the Independence League. The Plainsmen are currently tied for first place with the Western Nebraska Pioneers out of Gering. Both of these teams have a 17-10 record so far on the season. Following the Plainsmen and the Pioneers in second is the Fremont Moo, then the Nebraska Prospects in third, and then the Hastings Sodbusters in fourth.

The following are the stats for the Nebraskaland Teams through the first half of the season:

1.) North Platte Plainsmen (17-10) (PCT/.630) (1 Game Win Streak)

1.) Western Nebraska Prospects (17-10) (PCT/.630) (4 Game Win Streak)

2.) Fremont Moo (16-11) (PCT/.593) (1 Game Back) (3 Game Win Streak)

3.) Nebraska Prospects (10-9) (PCT/.526) (3 Games Back) (2 Game Win Streak)

4.) Hastings Sodbusters (14-13) (PCT/.519) (3 Games Back) (5 Game Losing Streak)

