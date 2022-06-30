Ron Brown hosts “Pass It On” Football Clinic in Arnold

ARNOLD, Neb. (KNOP) - Nebraska’s Senior Offensive Analyst, Ron Brown, hosted a football clinic called “Pass It On Camp” for boys between 3rd and 8th grade. The camp is run through Kingdom Sports, which was founded by Brown and former Husker, Gordon Thiessen. The goal of the clinic and the organization is to not only teach boys valuable skills they will use in football but to also point them in a direction of something greater.

“Pass it on is passing on football skills to young elementary and middle school boys, but we’re also passing on our faith in the Lord Jesus Christ to these younger boys as well. We care about the small towns here in Nebraska. Every boy and every girl in these communities all over this great state counts. So we just want to follow through with what the Lord Jesus Christ has a desire to have a relationship with every one of these people,” says Brown.

The camp has already made stops in Lincoln and Norfolk before their stop in Arnold. After the Arnold camp, Brown and Thiessen will be continuing on to do camps in both Burwell and Omaha. Brown says it’s important to him to do camps all over the state of Nebraska because each of these communities and kids matter.

“This is Nebraska, this is where God has put us. Gordon and myself, when we co-founded Kingdom Sports we realized that we could go to a lot of different places around the country, and we have been. We’ve been to Mississippi, we’ve been to Louisiana, we’ve been to Illinois, we’ve been to Missouri. A variety of places, but Nebraska is the main state for us. This is where we both live, this is where Gordon played for the University of Nebraska and I’ve coached there for years. This is the heart and soul of our ministry right here. We care about the 1.7 million people in this state and we have an opportunity to make a difference as well,” explains Brown.

