Warm conditions with scattered thunderstorms Thursday; Pattern continues Friday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a hot and slightly stormy Wednesday, more chances of scattered showers and thunderstorms are in the headlines Thursday, with some storms being on the strong side potentially. This pattern is expected to continue into the day Friday.

During the morning Thursday, the temperatures were on the warm side with those values in the 50s through 70s with partly to mostly cloudy skies and the winds were coming out of the north and west with speeds about to 15 mph and the dew points were in the 40s to 60s, allowing for the clouds to develop across the viewing area. The reason why is because we have an area of low pressure to our southwest and an area of high pressure, both enforcing the moisture content in the region, and the lift needed for the cloud cover.

Partly to mostly cloudy conditions are currently covering the viewing area (Andre Brooks)

During the day Thursday, as the area of low pressure moves towards the northeast and the area of high pressure to the north, this leads to instability, lift, and shear throughout the afternoon Thursday and this will provide the area with scatttered shower and thunderstorm activity and some storms could be on the strong to severe side here across Greater Nebraska with a marginal chance of severe weather for the southern half of Greater Nebraska with hail and damaging winds being the main imapcts from this system. Temperatures for Thursday will be in the 80s and 90s with overcast conditions otherwise. Overnight Thursday, the region takes a break from the thunderstorms and the lows overnight will be dropping into the 50s and 60s.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms to impact the viewign area Thursday afternoon into the evening hours (Andre Brooks)

During the day Friday, the pattern continues as another area of low pressure slides into the viewing area Friday and this will provide the area with another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms. At this time, no severe weather is expected for the day Friday, but will be monitored over the next 24 to 36 hours. Highs for the day Friday will be cool wih highs in the mid to upper 80s with winds around to 15 mph. This pattern will eventually end by the end portion of the holiday weekend with highs increasing into the 90s and 100s during this time as the area of high pressure has much more of influence in the weather during this time.

Active pattern to continue through the Fourth of July weekend (Andre Brooks)

