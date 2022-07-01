Advertisement

15 lbs of meth seized in I-80 traffic stop

A Seward County deputy's K-9 helped sniff out more than 15 pounds of meth hidden in a vehicle.
A Seward County deputy’s K-9 helped sniff out more than 15 pounds of meth hidden in a vehicle.(Seward County Sheriff's Office)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Seward County deputy’s K-9 helped sniff out more than 15 pounds of meth hidden in a vehicle.

On Sunday, a deputy with the Seward County HSI CITF-W Task Force conducted a traffic stop on a 2015 Chevy Cruze on I-80 near MM 341.

The deputy suspected criminal activity and deployed his K-9. During a search of the vehicle, the deputy discovered multiple packages of methamphetamine concealed in quarter panels of the vehicle. The packages totaled more than 15 pounds of methamphetamine.

Angelica Ramos-Torres Villa, 34, of Colorado Springs, CO, was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance and No Drug Tax Stamp. Juan F. Sacramento, 34, of Lemoore, CA, was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance and No Drug Tax Stamp.

Both were booked into the York County Detention Center.

During a search of the vehicle, a Seward County deputy discovered multiple packages of...
During a search of the vehicle, a Seward County deputy discovered multiple packages of methamphetamine concealed in the quarter panels of the vehicle. The packages totaled over 15 pounds of methamphetamine.(Seward County Sheriff's Office)

