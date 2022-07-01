Family of seven displaced in Gibbon house fire

GIBBON, Neb. (KSNB) - A family of seven can’t live in their home due to extensive heat and smoke damage following a fire Thursday night.

The Gibbon Volunteer Fire Department was called out to the home in the 500 block of West Avenue around 9 p.m.

When crews arrived, they saw smoke coming from throughout the house and flames coming out a window from the back side.

Gibbon Fire Chief Rick Brown said they made their initial attack through the front door and were able to get it out within a half hour.

He said the fire started in an utility room in the back of the house. The department is working with the Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s Office with the investigation. Chief Brown said they believe the fire was electrical in nature.

Chief Brown said one of the sons notified his parents that there was smoke in the house. They were able to get out before crews arrived. They were uninjured, but a couple of pet birds perished in the fire.

The Red Cross was called out to help the family.

Chief Brown said this is a horrible loss, but Gibbon is a great community that comes together to help those impacted. He said he already had a few calls Friday from people on how they could help.

