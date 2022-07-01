Fatal crash in North Platte

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Witnesses say at least one person is dead after an accident on South Highway 83 and Walker Road in North Platte just before 9 a.m.

The North Platte Police Department is on scene, and traffic is being rerouted around the area. People are asked to avoid the area if possible, and use extreme caution when passing through.

South HWY 83 and Walker Road crash Friday morning. (Kelsley Wilkinson)

This is a developing story.

