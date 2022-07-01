Fatal Motorcycle Accident

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A Kendall Kansas man was killed at the intersection of Jeffers and Walker Road this morning. According to the North Platte Police Department the 58-year old Justin V Trussel of Kansas was heading south on Jeffers Street. A Ford Bronco turned west on Walker Road and was struck by the motorcycle. Trussle sustained extensive injuries and died on the scene. The intersection was shut down while law enforcement conducted and investigation. Accident reconstruction experts were called to the scene. They are still investigating the accident.

