Hershland Juniors host Loomis

By Jon Allen
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Hershland Juniors hosted Loomis Thursday night in a Legion Baseball match-up with Loomis taking the victory 8-7. Loomis took control of the game in the fifth and sixth where thye took a 7-1 deficit and turned it into an 8-7 lead which they held onto despite loading the bases in the bottom of the sixth.

Hershland jumped out after a strong third inning spearheaded by a rbi infield single and two runners scoring on passed balls. The lead however would not last as Loomis was able to hold well defensively during their big innings in the fifth and sixth to take the victory.

