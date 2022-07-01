Hershland Seniors host Loomis

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Hershland Seniors defeated Loomis 3-2 Thursday evening in Hershey in the second game of a Juniors-Seniors doubleheader. After a scoreless first inning Hershland was able to take the victory in a close, low scoring game.

Both teams got out to a great defensive start as Hershland put Loomis out in order in the top of the first, while Loomis used a big double play in the bottom of the first to keep the game scoreless. Hershland would then be able to take the victory in a defensive battle.

