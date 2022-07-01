Kearney man headed to trial court in teenage rape case

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Kearney man accused of raping two 15-year-old victims is headed to trial court.

Hunter Pokorney, 19, is charged with two counts of First Degree Sexual Assault after the victims accused him of rape. He is also charged with felony Enticement by Electronic Device.

Pokorney waived a probable cause hearing and a judge transferred his case to trial court. His next hearing is pending in Buffalo County District Court.

Details of the crimes are sealed, but the charges against Pokorney indicate that the assaults happened May 24. The enticement charge indicates that Pokorney is accused of contacting one of the victims electronically in the days after the assaults.

Pokorney is out of jail after paying $10,000 bond.

The maximum penalty for a conviction on First Degree Sexual Assault is 50 years in prison.

