Advertisement

Kearney man headed to trial court in teenage rape case

A sexual assault case against Hunter Pokorney was transferred to trial court.
A sexual assault case against Hunter Pokorney was transferred to trial court.(Buffalo County Detention Center)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Kearney man accused of raping two 15-year-old victims is headed to trial court.

Hunter Pokorney, 19, is charged with two counts of First Degree Sexual Assault after the victims accused him of rape. He is also charged with felony Enticement by Electronic Device.

Pokorney waived a probable cause hearing and a judge transferred his case to trial court. His next hearing is pending in Buffalo County District Court.

Details of the crimes are sealed, but the charges against Pokorney indicate that the assaults happened May 24. The enticement charge indicates that Pokorney is accused of contacting one of the victims electronically in the days after the assaults.

Pokorney is out of jail after paying $10,000 bond.

The maximum penalty for a conviction on First Degree Sexual Assault is 50 years in prison.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walker Road blocked Friday morning due to crash. NPPD investigating.
Fatal crash in North Platte
This rendering shows what a new casino at Fonner Park may look like.
Fonner Park casino company files for gaming license
Police say an 8-year-old boy was found in a rainwater sewer more than a week after going missing.
8-year-old boy found in sewer after missing for more than a week
Emergency crews are responding to a report of a structure collapse at 27th and Manse Ave., just...
‘Act of nature’: Man killed when tree falls on house in south Lincoln
SkyWest Airlines has submitted an application to continue to provide service to Denver.
SkyWest Airlines to continue to provide service from North Platte to Denver

Latest News

If you find yourself consuming too many alcoholic beverages during the holidays, AAA wants to...
AAA activates ‘Tow to Go’ for Independence Day holiday weekend
Walker Road blocked Friday morning due to crash. NPPD investigating.
Fatal crash in North Platte
Strong to severe storms to impact the area Friday evening
Warm and partly cloudy with scattered strong storms Friday; Mostly wet holiday weekend
“Now we need them to deliver,” says Sec. Buttigieg as flight cancellations increase
“Now we need them to deliver,” says Sec. Buttigieg as flight cancellations increase