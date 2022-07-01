North Platte Nationals host Columbus

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Nationals Seniors hosted Columbus for a double header at Bill Wood Field. In the first game of the double header, the Nationals got off to a rocky start going scoreless through the first two innings and allowing five Columbus runs to score.

In the bottom of the third inning, the Nationals got the bats going. Blaise Zeiler started things off for the Nationals with a grounder up the middle. Zeiler was able to reach first on an error. Zeiler then stole both second and third base followed by a walk from Cole Wright. With two runners in scoring position, the table was set for Caden Joneson. Joneson would hit a sac fly to center field and would drive in both Zeiler and Wright to cut the National’s deficit to three. Later in the third inning, Carter Kelley would step up to the plate with nobody on base. Kelley’s ball finds its way over the left-field fence for a solo homer making it 5-3 Columbus still holding the lead.

The Nationals went into the bottom of the 7th inning down 8-6. The Nats looking for a rally and Joneson, the lead-off batter, tries to get something going he reaches first on an error. Carsen Johnson follows up Joneson with a walk to put two runners on for North Platte. Next up to the plate was Kelley who also reaches on an error and that would load the bases for the Nats. With the bases loaded, Tristen Beyer comes up to bat. Beyer puts the ball in play and get’s on first, but on a fielder’s choice, Joneson would be out at home. Jack Polk comes up to bat next, but before he can put the ball in play Johnson gets caught in a pickle between 3rd base and home for the second out of the inning. Jack Polk would go on to walk to load up the bases. A strikeout would end the game for the Nationals and they would fall to Columbus in game one 8-6.

In game two, the Nationals got off to a hot start leading Columbus 3-0 through the second.

In the top of the third, the Nats got the bats going again. Jack Polk gets the inning started with a single to left field. Polk when then steal second, third, and then home on an errant throw down to third to add another run to the board for North Platte. The Nationals would end the top of the third inning with a 5-0 lead. Columbus wasn’t able to move any runs across in the bottom of the third and would remain scoreless.

In the top of the fourth frame, Caden Joneson reaches first on a base hit to left field. Carter Kelley was also able to reach first on an error, and the Nats would end the top of the frame with a 6-0 lead. Columbus would put three runs on the board in the bottom of the fourth cutting their deficit in half to make it a 6-3 ball game.

The game came down to the bottom of the seventh inning. Columbus came into the bottom of the seventh down 6-5. Columbus would go on to win the ball game on a walk-off to sweep the Nationals in their double header. 7-6 was the final score to the second game.

