Advertisement

Police identify Lincoln man killed when tree fell on house

One person was killed when a tree fell on a home in south Lincoln Thursday afternoon.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police have identified the man killed when a tree fell on his home Thursday afternoon.

Police said 59-year-old Kevin Clements was in the sunroom of his home when a large tree branch fell onto the roof and brick chimney. The chimney fell and hit Clements. He died from his injuries.

Another person was inside the home, located just north of 27th and Van Dorn St., but was not injured.

According to LFR, the tree falling was “an act of nature on a windy day” and was an accident.

It took first responders an extended period of time to clear the debris and get inside the home, but the tree limb has been taken down.

Emergency crews are on the scene of a structure collapse in south Lincoln.
Emergency crews are on the scene of a structure collapse in south Lincoln.(10/11 NOW)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walker Road blocked Friday morning due to crash. NPPD investigating.
Kansas man killed in North Platte in two-vehicle crash
This rendering shows what a new casino at Fonner Park may look like.
Fonner Park casino company files for gaming license
Police say an 8-year-old boy was found in a rainwater sewer more than a week after going missing.
8-year-old boy found in sewer after missing for more than a week
SkyWest Airlines has submitted an application to continue to provide service to Denver.
SkyWest Airlines to continue to provide service from North Platte to Denver

Latest News

A Seward County deputy’s K-9 helped sniff out more than 15 pounds of meth hidden in a vehicle.
15 lbs of meth seized in I-80 traffic stop
KNOP Forecast Map 7-1-2022
Active pattern again with daily t-storm chances; staying hot
Family of seven displaced in Gibbon house fire
A sexual assault case against Hunter Pokorney was transferred to trial court.
Kearney man headed to trial court in teenage rape case