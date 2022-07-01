Advertisement

Tominaga Makes National Team Debut for Japan

Husker junior guard Keisei Tominaga made his senior national team debut Friday.
Husker junior guard Keisei Tominaga made his senior national team debut Friday.(Jordan Opp/Nebraska Communications)
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Husker junior guard Keisei Tominaga made his senior national team debut Friday, scoring a team-high 18 points in a 98-52 loss to Australia in the FIBA World Cup Asian qualifier in Melbourne Friday morning.

Tominanga, a 6-foot-2 guard, was the only Japanese player in double figures, has he hit 6-of-14 shots from the field, including five 3-pointers. Tominaga also added two assists and two steals in 24 minutes of work off the bench.

Former Husker Jack McVeigh, who played at NU from 2016-18, made his return to national team action in this contest as well for Australia, finishing with nine points on 4-of-7 shooting, three rebounds and a steal in 16 minutes off the bench.

Australia took control of the contest by outscoring Japan, 25-4, in the second quarter to break open a nine-point game after the first 10 minutes. With the win, Australia is now 5-0 in the group and will advance to the next round of qualifying, while Japan falls to 1-4 in the group stage.

Japan will play Chinese Taipei on Sunday, July 3, at 1:10 a.m., while Australia will take on China at 3:40 a.m. (CT) the same day.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walker Road blocked Friday morning due to crash. NPPD investigating.
Kansas man killed in North Platte in two-vehicle crash
This rendering shows what a new casino at Fonner Park may look like.
Fonner Park casino company files for gaming license
Police say an 8-year-old boy was found in a rainwater sewer more than a week after going missing.
8-year-old boy found in sewer after missing for more than a week
Emergency crews are responding to a report of a structure collapse at 27th and Manse Ave., just...
Police identify Lincoln man killed when tree fell on house
SkyWest Airlines has submitted an application to continue to provide service to Denver.
SkyWest Airlines to continue to provide service from North Platte to Denver

Latest News

Nebraska will travel to the Big Apple for the 2022 edition of the Gavitt Tipoff Games, as the...
Huskers to Travel to St. John’s in Gavitt Tipoff Games
Lat Mayen signs two-year deal with NBL team.
Lat Mayen signs with National Basketball League team
Nebraska will host multiple baseball camps in July.
Nebraska Baseball to hold July camps
One year after playing in the Tokyo Olympics in 3x3 basketball, Nebraska rising junior Keisei...
Tominaga named to Japan National Team