Warm and partly cloudy with scattered strong storms Friday; Mostly wet holiday weekend

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)-After a stromy Thursday night and early Friday, that trend will continue Friday afternoon into the evening hours with some storms becoming strong to severe. The wet and stormy conditions will continue for the majority of the 4th of July holiday weekend.

The reason why we are going to see this is because have an area of high pressure to our north and east and the series of aeas of low pressure traveling to the south of us and with the instability, lift, shear and moisture, this poses the threat for some strong to severe storms Friday evening. The majority of the viewing area is under a marginal to slight chance of severe weather with damaging winds and hail being the main threats. The main timing for the storms will be between 4 p.m. CDT Friday through 3 a.m. Saturday. The highs for Friday will be in the 80s with partly to mostly cloudy conditions ahead of the storms Friday afternoon. After the storms overnight Friday, the lows will be dropping into the 50s and 60s with clearing skies.

Strong to severe storms to impact the area Friday evening (Andre Brooks)

During the beginning of the holiday weekend, scattered showers and thunderstorms will be impacting the viewing area Saturday and Sunday as our active pattern continues with some storms being on the intense side Sunday with highs in the 90s with mostly sunny conditions otherwise during this timeframe. During the 4th of July forecast itself will be on the dry side, but hot with temperatures in the upper 90s with partly cloudy conditions as the area of high pressure moving more into the region.

A wet start to the weekend with drying conditions by the holiday itself (Andre Brooks)

More active weather patterns next Tuesday and Wednesday with more scattered showers and thunderstorms to push into the viewing area with temperatures dropping to the low 90s.

