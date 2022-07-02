Advertisement

Body of third missing child, mother recovered from Minnesota lake

Police recovered the body of a missing mother and a child Saturday morning after the bodies of 2 other children were found Friday night in a Minnesota lake.(WCCO via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
VADNAIS HEIGHTS, Minn. (Gray News) — The bodies of three missing children and their mother were recovered from a Minnesota lake.

The bodies of the third child and the mother were recovered Saturday morning, according to local media outlets. Officials had previously said they had discovered the body of the first child Friday night and the second was found overnight.

Names have not been released.

According to the Associated Press, the father was found dead at a mobile home park in the town of Maplewood, near Minneapolis, Friday morning.

Police determined that the woman had left with the children, and a search began.

Maplewood Police Lt. Joe Steiner said the woman’s car was found near Vadnais Lake around 4 p.m. Friday. AP reported the shoes of the children were found on the shore.

Authorities believe all three children were under the age of 5.

“There’s nothing more tragic than the loss of young children,” Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher said at a news conference on Friday.

He called the deaths a “likely triple homicide.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

