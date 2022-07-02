Advertisement

Cuteness: Zoo welcomes baby porcupine to family

A Massachusetts zoo welcomes a baby porcupine. (Source: Zoo New England)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Massachusetts zoo has welcomed a baby porcupine.

Stone Zoo says the baby, believed to be male, came in at just one pound but is gaining weight and appears healthy.

The new family addition is the third porcupette for 9-year-old mom Prickles and 10-year-old dad Shadow.

Prehensile-tailed porcupines are born with soft quills that harden over time.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walker Road blocked Friday morning due to crash. NPPD investigating.
Kansas man killed in North Platte in two-vehicle crash
Family of seven displaced in Gibbon house fire
A sexual assault case against Hunter Pokorney was transferred to trial court.
Kearney man headed to trial court in teenage rape case
A Seward County deputy’s K-9 helped sniff out more than 15 pounds of meth hidden in a vehicle.
15 lbs of meth seized in I-80 traffic stop
This rendering shows what a new casino at Fonner Park may look like.
Fonner Park casino company files for gaming license

Latest News

Lawsuits have been filed after the Amtrak derailment
Lawsuits filed days after deadly Missouri Amtrak crash
People leave the port by boat to return their communities amid the arrival of Tropical Storm...
Tropical Storm Colin threatens a wet weekend for Carolinas
Mother and daughter survive a house fire that was sparked by a heating blanket.
Mother and daughter survive a house
Police are searching for a missing mother and child after the bodies of 2 other children were...
Bodies of 2 of 3 missing kids found in Minnesota lake