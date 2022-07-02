Davion Evans Jr. signs to NPCC for Basketball

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The NPCC Knights add another commit to their list of signees for the upcoming basketball season. Davion Evans Jr. from New Hope, Minnesota will be making his way to North Platte in the fall to compete on the court with the Knights next season.

Evans was recruitment story began when Assistant Coach Cade Erickson reached out to him on Twitter. Evans says Erickson commented on his style of play and how it would fit in nicely at NPCC. From there the two kept in touch and ultimately Evans ended up making the decision to come to North Platte to play.

“He convinced me that I would be the perfect fit and just checked up on me every single day and just seeing how I’m doing on the small things. I just really appreciated it,” says Evans.

Evans is a guard who had a successful high school career at Robbinsdale Copper Hawks High School. During his four-year career at Robbinsdale Copper Hawks, he averaged 24 points a game and also five rebounds a game. There was another impressive stat that Evans notched as well, he was also able to score 1,000 career points during high school. Evans is hoping that the success that he had on the court during high school will translate to college basketball.

The NPCC commit explains that he is excited for the season to get underway and to get started.

“I want to get in shape and get to know people. And my long-term goal is to win. Just to win,” explains Evans.

