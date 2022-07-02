Advertisement

Lincoln man paints flag on grass for Fourth of July

One Lincoln man is taking his love for America and turning it into art.
One Lincoln man is taking his love for America and turning it into art.(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -One Lincoln man is taking his love for America and turning it into art.

Stan Roberts lives in south Lincoln. He painted a built-to-scale American flag in his lawn. It measures 45 feet by 25 feet. This is the third year Roberts has painted this flag. He preps the grass at least three weeks before he paints it.

To add texture to the flag, the red, white and blue are all mowed at different lengths. He uses the same spray paint that is used to mark fields for sporting events.

Roberts finished the flag last Sunday and said he’s grateful to celebrate in his own way.

”I’ve always been into Fourth of July,” Roberts said. “I actually drove here from another state five years ago today. It’s my anniversary of being here, and in the state I came from, you can’t do anything, you just get to watch somebody else do it.”

Roberts said his neighborhood is pretty tight knit, and they enjoy spending time together. That’s why he’s able to paint this big flag in not just his backyard, but the common ground.

Roberts said a lot of law enforcement live in the area, so this year he painted a thin blue line as well. Normally the flag is mowed off by the fall if heavy rain doesn’t get to it first.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walker Road blocked Friday morning due to crash. NPPD investigating.
Kansas man killed in North Platte in two-vehicle crash
Family of seven displaced in Gibbon house fire
A sexual assault case against Hunter Pokorney was transferred to trial court.
Kearney man headed to trial court in teenage rape case
A Seward County deputy’s K-9 helped sniff out more than 15 pounds of meth hidden in a vehicle.
15 lbs of meth seized in I-80 traffic stop
This rendering shows what a new casino at Fonner Park may look like.
Fonner Park casino company files for gaming license

Latest News

KNOP Forecast Map 7-2-2022
Active pattern again with daily t-storm chances; staying hot
Omaha Correctional Center reports inmate death
Lawsuits have been filed after the Amtrak derailment
Lawsuits filed days after deadly Missouri Amtrak crash
Fatal motercycle crash at Jeffers and Walker
Fatal Motorcycle Accident