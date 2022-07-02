NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -North Platte High School Student Council will be throwing the 5th annual Make A Wish Golf Scramble on July 8th 2022. This event is being held at the Rivers Edge Golf Course starting at 6pm. This is a great way for the student council to reach out to the community for a great cause. Some of the members of the student council talked about the event itself and the motivation behind it.

Gracy Persinger explained “Make a Wish Foundation is something that we’ve always donated to, our student council donating to make a wish foundation.”

Grady Sexxon added to it and said " The Glow Up The Night 5k run at Cody Park is great way for those proceeds to go to Make A Wish Foundation l and we get a lot of people to help out with that as well.”

It is an event for everybody that wants to donate and help out for a good cause. To participate, it is 80$ for two people, which includes food and an opportunity to win plenty of prizes.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.