Omaha Correctional Center reports inmate death

(WJRT)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (KOLN) -An Omaha Correctional Center inmate died Saturday morning at an Omaha Hospital.

James Trebilcock, age 72, was incarcerated at OCC. Trebilcock’s sentence started Nov. 25, 2019. He was serving a 12 to 20 year sentence for third-degree sexual assault of a child and attempted first-degree sexual assault out of Douglas County.

While the cause of death has not yet been determined, Trebilcock was undergoing treated for a medical condition.

As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

